Newspapers Being Paid By UK Govt To Publish ‘News’ On Their Positive Covid Response

Long gone are the days when newspapers actually challenged governments…

The British government is paying national newspapers including the Sun and the Daily Mail to provide positive coverage of its coronavirus response.

The following is from an article published by the Daily Mail which is part of a paid-for partnership with the UK Government:

“With Covid cases dropping and life beginning to open up once more, it’s tempting to think we’ve finally beaten the virus.

But even though we’ve got fantastic vaccines, they’re not the entire answer to the problem – not everyone has yet had the jab, and none of them currently offer 100 per cent protection.

However, we do have another brilliant weapon in our arsenal – rapid testing. Not only does this give a result in just 30 minutes, it can pick up the around one-in-three cases in which people don’t show any symptoms.

It’s vital these are detected to prevent people unknowingly spreading the virus.

And the good news is that these rapid Covid-19 tests are now available free to everyone aged over 18 in the UK. They can be picked up at your neighbourhood test centre, any participating local pharmacy or ordered online at nhs.uk/Get-Tested or by calling 119.

Experts say we should all be getting into the habit of testing ourselves at home twice a week. That way we can catch Covid at the point it becomes highly infectious, and stop the spread.”

