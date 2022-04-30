Newly Surfaced Video Shows Biden’s ‘Disinfo’ Czar Singing About Who to F**k to Get Ahead in DC

Disturbing new videos have surfaced that feature Nina Jankowicz singing about a depraved sexual fantasy involving Harry Potter, as well as who to sleep with to get ahead in her career.
It should come as no surprise that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security launched a Ministry of Truth this week. It should come as even less of a surprise that they appointed a leftwing, godless nutjob to head up the office of disinformation.
Even for a leftist, Nina Jankowicz is stark raving mad, so she’s a good fit as the top official of this Marxist Ministry of Truth that was announced this week by failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Here she is singing about Rudy Giuliani “spreading fake news” on Ukraine — something the entire world now knows was completely accurate after the mainstream media finally confirmed the “laptop from hell” belonged to Hunter. Via Gateway Pundit:
And here she is singing about who to f**k to enhance her career in D.C.
Via Midnight Rider.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com