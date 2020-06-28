Newly Released Email Shows Deep State Strzok Bragging About Pinning Logan Act Crimes on Flynn

Another email release shows that disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok is the one who suggested using the Logan Act as the crime to pin on General Michael Flynn.

As we reported earlier this week, the Obama and Biden administration were directly involved in the corrupt Flynn investigation from the very outset.

Strzok’s newly released notes also suggest a secret meeting in January, 2017, at which time was the reason the Flynn investigation was not closed.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Strzok notes show then-Vice President Joe Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against General Mike Flynn.

Strzok also noted that Obama DIRECTLY ordered an investigation into Flynn, saying “Have the right people on the case.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey said the calls between Flynn and Kislyak “appear legit” but they went ahead with the hit job against Flynn anyway.

“Strzok’s notes believed to be of January 4, 2017, reveal that former President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Joe Biden and apparently Susan Rice discussed the transcripts of Flynn’s calls and how to proceed against him.”

“Mr. Obama himself directed that “the right people” investigate General Flynn.”

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case:



Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice.



Biden: "Logan Act"



Obama: "Have the right people on" Flynn case.



Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls "appear legit." pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. said Biden and Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him and compromise the Trump admin.

🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act.



Comey said Flynn's calls with Kislyak "appear legit."



Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin! https://t.co/5x2q9Mi1o1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

The Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld the Justice Department’s request to drop the criminal case against General Flynn.

Overnight Catherine Herridge reported that Strzok is the one who identified the Logan Act and he bragged about it in an email, after VP Biden personally raised the idea (Herridge made a mistake – s/b VP Biden):

President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. " Emails from DOJ motion to dismiss also show that on January 4, 2017 Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page + FBI General Counsel James Baker searched for Logan Act statute 18 USC 953 #MyHighlighter #connectingthedots @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/yzabiXbw0z — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 27, 2020

Strzok brags:

And because I am so awesome CRS piece on the Logan Act from 2015. All the legislative history they cite does not involve incoming administrations.

The Obama Administration was so sick. They all were crooks and communists.

These people are the sick communists that we knew they were. They had their target, General Flynn, they just needed to find the ‘crime’ they could pin to him.