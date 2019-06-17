Newly Elected Democratic Socialist Vows To ‘Usher In’ Communism ‘By Any Means Necessary’

Newly elected Democratic Socialist Candi CdeBaca has gone on the record stating that “we know capitalism doesn’t work” and she is “excited to usher” in communism “by any means necessary.”

Denver City Council member CdeBaca, who won in a runoff election earlier this month, said in late March during a candidate forum for City Council District 9:

I don’t believe our current economic system actually works. Um, capitalism by design is extractive and in order to generate profit in a capitalist system, something has to be exploited, that’s land, labor or resources. And I think that we’re in late phase capitalism and we know it doesn’t work and we have to move into something new. And I believe in community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources. And so, whatever that morphs into I think is what will serve community the best and I’m excited to usher it in by any means necessary.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines communism as a “political and economic doctrine that aims to replace private property and a profit-based economy with public ownership and communal control of at least the major means of production (e.g., mines, mills, and factories) and the natural resources of a society.”

CdeBaca, who is a democratic socialist, also drew intense criticism for saying that she will "usher" in communism "by any means necessary."

While it’s not exactly clear what CdeBaca meant when she said “by any means necessary,” PBS notes that Malcolm X used the phrase and it meant “up to and including the use of violence.”

The American Mirror added that “by any means necessary” also happens to be a radical far-left organization. Influence Watch reports on By Any Means Necessary (BAMN):

BAMN employs aggressive “militant” direct action and litigation to support its cause.[3] BAMN protests of official government bodies have resulted in flipping tables and other disruptive outbursts.[4] BAMN demonstrators have been arrested for inciting riots,[5] throwing rocks at police,[6] and destruction of property.[7]

