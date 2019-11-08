Newly Elected Democrat Senator Was Jailed for Having Sex with Teen

Newly elected Democrat Virginia Senator, Joe Morrissey, was previously jailed for having sex with an underage teenage staffer.

In 2014, Morrissey plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 12 months in jail because of a sexual relationship with a teenage office assistant at his law firm.

Pjmedia.com reports: On Tuesday, he won his election to the Virginia Senate. I’ll give you one guess what his political affiliation is.

That’s right, he’s a Democrat. And he won his election with more than 60 percent of the vote.

VPAP reporting Joe Morrissey (D) wins 16th Senate district, defeating Waylin Ross (I). pic.twitter.com/y77GD1lvjQ — Capital News Service (@vcucns) November 6, 2019

Senate District 16 is a solid blue district. Morrissey defeated the incumbent Democrat in the primary in June. He eventually married the girl and they now have three children, but in 2016, Morrissey was also accused of exposing himself to a female client and pressuring her to have sex, though charges were never filed. He was running for mayor of Richmond at the time, and ultimately lost that election.

Not only did Democrats regain control of Virginia’s General Assembly on Tuesday, but they also have a Democrat governor who wore either blackface or a KKK costume while in medical school, and a Democrat lieutenant governor who has been accused multiple times of sexual assault.

Actor Rob Schneider says that California voters will elect a pile of excrement as long as it has a “D” next to its name. Well, clearly, so will Virginia.