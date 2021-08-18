New Zealand Prime Minister Warns Citizens: ‘Do NOT Talk to Your Neighbours – Or Face Consequences’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned citizens against speaking to their neighbours as the country plunges into yet another lockdown as a result of just a single COVID case being detected.

Citizens in New Zealand are now banned from going to work, schools and leisure activities while only being permitted to venture outside for “essential” reasons like purchasing food.

Ardern warned citizens that they risk killing others if they speak to people outside of their own household. WATCH:

JUST IN – New Zealand to enter nationwide lockdown after detecting 1st local case for 170 days: "Do not talk to your neighbors."pic.twitter.com/jCJSU5g0nw — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 17, 2021

“Stay local and do not congregate, don’t talk to your neighbors, please keep to your bubbles,” Ardern said.

“We know from overseas cases of the delta variant that it can be spread by people simply walking past one another – so keep those movements outside to the bare minimum, wear a mask, and make sure you keep up that physical distancing,” she added.

Summit.news reports: Arden is basically repeating what the chief health officer of New South Wales told Australians last month.

“Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” said Dr. Kerry Chant.

“So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation, now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you’ve got a mask, do not think that affords total protection, we wanna be absolutely sure that as we go about our daily lives we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk,” she added.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA.



DON’T ACT LIKE A HUMAN. DON’T TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS, EVEN WHEN MASKED. DON’T BE FRIENDLY. THIS IS NOT THE TIME. pic.twitter.com/iiPgz2D8Bb — NoRisk_NoReward (@noreward_norisk) July 20, 2021

Why are authorities in Australia and New Zealand so insistent on people not talking to each other?

Perhaps because if enough of them did, authorities would come under enough pressure to reverse the disastrous ‘zero COVID’ policy which means both countries could be under some form of on and off lockdown for years to come.