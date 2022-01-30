New Zealand: PM Jacinda Ardern Self-Isolating After Covid Exposure

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday that she is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a person infected with the covid.

Ardern is understood to have been exposed to the covid virus during a flight from the town of Kerikeri to Auckland a week ago on January 22.

According to Breitbart, New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro was also on the Jan. 22 flight and has also gone into isolation.

Both women had been in the Northland region to do some filming ahead of New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, on Feb. 6.

“The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well,” her office said in a statement. “In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.”

Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, a possible indication that one or more of the flight crew was infected.

Officials said genome sequencing would be completed Sunday and was expected to show the infected person had the omicron variant.