New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Admits ‘New World Order’ Agenda Is To Create ‘Two-Tier Society’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gleefully admitted that the goal of the ‘New World Order’ is to create a two-tier society: The vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“So you’ve basically said, you probably don’t see it like this – but two different classes of people, if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated,” a reporter asked her. “You have all these rights if you are vaccinated.“

“That is what it is, so, yep!” Jacinda Ardern responded, with a huge smile on her face.

WATCH: