New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Admits ‘New World Order’ Agenda Is To Create ‘Two-Tier Society’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gleefully admitted that the goal of the ‘New World Order’ is to create a two-tier society: The vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
“So you’ve basically said, you probably don’t see it like this – but two different classes of people, if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated,” a reporter asked her. “You have all these rights if you are vaccinated.“
“That is what it is, so, yep!” Jacinda Ardern responded, with a huge smile on her face.
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden Officially Voted ‘Worst American President Since World War II’ - October 25, 2021
- Obama Dismisses Loudoun County School Rape As ‘Phony, Trumped-Up Culture War’ - October 25, 2021
- Deleted UK Gov’t Report: ‘COVID Has Taught Us How to Brainwash the Public’ - October 25, 2021