New Zealand Government Website Wipes Israel Off The Map

An official government website, Immigration New Zealand, published a fact sheet with a map of the Middle East that showed Palestine, but not Israel.

The fact sheet was deleted after it caused outrage on social media for identifying Israel as Palestine on the map.

RT reports: The government website published the map as part of a fact sheet about Palestinian immigrants in New Zealand, showing Israel highlighted in blue and marked as ‘Palestine’. The West Bank is not included in the highlighted area.

Immigration New Zealand’s ‘State of Palestine Refugee Quota Factsheet’ presents a one-sided, distorted and politicised narrative of the Israel/Palestine conflict and totally erases Israel from the map.@MFATgovtNZ @IsraelinNZ @AlfredNgaroMP @winstonpetershttps://t.co/bo7vuv9m78 — Israel Institute of NZ (@IsraelInstNZ) June 14, 2019

The Israel Institute of New Zealand called on the immigration minister to “immediately apologize for the offending image and confirm that it does not reflect government policy.” It also called for an investigation.

The institute’s director, Ashley Church, described the map as “incredibly offensive and the equivalent of New Zealand Immigration displaying a map of the UK which removed Scotland and Wales and referred to the entirety of the British Isles as England,” the Jewish News reports.

The map notes East Jerusaleum as the “designated capital” of the Palestinian state, which the Institute took issue with. The document also refers to the “massive repression of Palestinians” caused by Israel during the Second Intifada, and points to Israel’s economic sanctions and blockade on Gaza.

Ironically, New Zealand is a country that’s often left off maps. Ikea was forced to apologize in February after it sold a mapthat was missing New Zealand. The tourism board even launched a #GetNZontheMap campaign last year, featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Arden.