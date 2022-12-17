New Zealand Demands Citizens Report ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Who ‘Oppose Gov’t Policies’ as ‘Terrorists’

The authoritarian left-wing New Zealand government has ordered citizens to report their friends and family to the police if they suspect them of opposing government policies, including COVID measures.

According to literature released by Jacinda Ardern’s WEF-infiltrated government, New Zealand citizens who are suspected of being “conspiracy theorists” will be investigated as terrorists.

Rebecca Kitteridge, director of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, explained that there are “dozens of indicators” that suggest a family member or friend has been “radicalized” by conspiracy theories and could be planning a terror attack.

Anyone who opposes “government policies that are interpreted as infringing on rights” or “Covid measures the government took” must be reported and investigated as terrorists, according to Kitteridge. WATCH:

New Zealand has gone full police state🧐

Anyone with a different POV is an enemy.



New Zealand govt booklets being released telling the public that if they suspect their friends or family are opposing govt policies, incl COVID measures, they should be reported as terrorists



🔊 pic.twitter.com/SdBDk2P8Ux — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 17, 2022

Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s leadership, New Zealand has emerged at the vanguard of the World Economic Forum’s left-wing authoritarian agenda. Citizens have had their rights stripped from them in a systematic and ruthless fashion, and now they are being told that questioning government authoritarianism is a form of terrorism.

There is simply no room in New Zealand for public debate. Anyone with a different point of view to Ardern’s WEF-infiltrated government is considered an enemy.

Ardern signalled the government’s shift into fascist mode in July, telling citizens that the government is your “single source of truth“, and “unless you hear it from us, it’s not truth.“

According to far-left Ardern, citizens must “dismiss anything else” they hear, unless it was issued by the government.

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern stating only government information can be trusted.



Right out of 1984.



“Dismiss anything else, we will continue to be your single source of truth”#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nWJnRgpQrp — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 15, 2021

Scary times in New Zealand. But are you surprised? We are talking about a far-left authoritarian state, led by Young Global Leader Jacinda Ardern, where citizens are being told to put their total trust in government and people who dare to think for themselves and seek alternative sources of information are smeared as “conspiracy theorists” and investigated as terrorists.

This is the future of the world if Klaus Schwab gets his way.