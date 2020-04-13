New York Times, Whose CEO Quit BBC After Pedophilia Cover Up, Caught Censoring Biden Allegations

New York Times CEO Mark Thompson was the Director-General of the BBC during the Jimmy Savile pedophilia cover up. After leaving the BBC in the wake of the scandal and moving across the Atlantic to the New York Times, the NYT has now been caught covering up for Joe Biden, censoring sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, and attempting to re-write history in a style reminiscent of George Orwell’s 1984.

On Sunday the New York Times began deleting tweets and updated their original article on Tara Reade, the former Biden Senate staffer who filed a criminal complaint late last week in Washington, D.C., alleging that when she worked for Biden as a staffer, he pushed her against a wall and forcibly penetrated her with his fingers.

In the article, the Times reported a pattern of unwanted conduct towards women by Biden, then updated the article later to delete that part and claim there is “no pattern of sexual misconduct.”

If you don’t believe the mainstream media is controlled by hidden hands who use their power to conceal and cover up the most hideous crimes committed by elites, then it’s worth acquainting yourself with the story of the former BBC boss and current NYT CEO.

Per Steemit: Thompson was Director-General at the BBC from 2004-2012, during which time BBC DJ and host of The Top Of The Pops Jimmy Savile was on air and his reign of horror on children was still ongoing.

Notorious BBC pedophile Jimmy Savile, who abused thousands of young girls while employed by the British Broadcasting Corporation, had his crimes covered up by senior management. Are the same people involved in similar cover ups to this day?

Thompson was also responsible for the notorious decision to cancel the documentary on Savile that was set to air on BBC flagship news program “Newsnight” which exposed Savile’s horrific crimes in detail.

Thomspon at first denied having any information about the Newsnight documentary, then later admitted that the decision to cancel the documentary was a “lack of imagination” on his part when he failed to ask detailed questions about why Newsnight’s investigation into Jimmy Savile was cancelled.

“I had no reason to believe that his conduct was a pressing concern,” Thompson said in an interview with the New York Times. “Had I known about the nature of the allegations and the credible allegations that these horrific crimes had taken place during his time at the BBC and in the building at the BBC, I of course would have considered them very grave and would have acted very differently,” he, added.

The problem is there is absolutely no way Mark Thompson didn’t know about the abuse and there is no way that Thompson didn’t know about the decision to kill the investigative report as the director of the BBC at the time.

In fact, BBC foreign correspondent Caroline Hawley said that “she thought she had told Thompson the broad context of the axed Newsnight investigation into Savile” at a pre-Christmas drinks party at BBC Television Center in late 2011.

Savile was accused by 107 staff at the BBC over the course of his decades of abuse and you are telling me the BBC Director-General wouldn’t have ever saw it or heard about it? In fact it’s known that Mark Thompson did indeed know about it and he lied to cover it up.

Nick Pollard, former head of Sky News and lead investigator into the Savile inquiry claimed that former BBC boss Mark Thompson lied over Savile evidence in the tape released to Telegraph.co.uk. The cover up didn’t end there though — they also tried to debunk the Satanic pedophile ring claims calling it crazy and unsubstantial problem in the UK.

The problem attempting to debunk those claims is that Savile raped children as young as nine years old. Savile’s nephew Guy Marsden came out and testified to the horrors that he had witnessed. He then named one of the abusers in the ring a politician Sir Edward Heath who Guy said abused his 14-year-old friend at a London party.

Jill Dando, worked a a BBC reporter, and warned of a massive pedophile ring in the BBC before meeting her untimely demise when she was found dead on her front doorstep in 1999. It was later revealed that her killer was ordered by someone called Mr.Big.

Lo and behold, almost a decade later it comes out that the BBC harbored Jimmy Savile, a disgusting pedophile.

Not only was Savile a pedophile but the ring he was apart of was deemed to be a Satanic ring by investigators. This information only came out after Savile’s death.