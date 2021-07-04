New York Times: People Who Fly “Disturbing” American Flags From Their Trucks Are Trump Supporters

The New York Times has declared that people who fly “disturbing” American flags from their trucks are guaranteed to be Trump supporters.
Last month, NY Times editorial board member Mara Gay declared that the sight of American flags deeply disturbed her:
Gay later complained she was being trolled by people tweeting her American flags, prompting the New York Times to publish an article claiming to know a person’s political affiliation based on the fact that they are flying an American flag.
Twitchy.com reports: They’re doing it now. A TIME writer did a piece in 2019 called, “How I Came to View the American Flag as a Threat.” And remember Colin Kaepernick getting Nike to cancel its Betsy Ross flag shoes?