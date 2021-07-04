New York Times: People Who Fly “Disturbing” American Flags From Their Trucks Are Trump Supporters

The New York Times has declared that people who fly “disturbing” American flags from their trucks are guaranteed to be Trump supporters.

Last month, NY Times editorial board member Mara Gay declared that the sight of American flags deeply disturbed her:

"I was on Long Island this weekend … and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens & dozens of pickup trucks w/ expletives against Joe Biden … Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Gay later complained she was being trolled by people tweeting her American flags, prompting the New York Times to publish an article claiming to know a person’s political affiliation based on the fact that they are flying an American flag.

Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/TODmHEmPsO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2021

Boy that’s a lot of euphemisms for WHITE SUPREMACY there.@nytimes you’ve really outdone yourself. This headline and tweet could be its own Jeremy Peters column. I’m impressed you didn’t throw ‘populist’ in there for good measure 🙄 — Marla Hooch (@MarlaHooch1) July 3, 2021

I think America is in a race with Germany to see who will be the first to outright prohibit the display of their own national flag — Bronus Swagner (@BronusSwagner) July 3, 2021

Today, reading the Paper of Record in the back of an Uber Lux or while suspiciously watching your Mexican lawn guy is increasingly seen as a clue, an accurate one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) July 3, 2021

Today, believing the New York Times is a nonpartisan unbiased news source is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation



That says more about the people who perceive it as a “clue” than the person flying it…. — J O S E P H R E E D E R (@RevJSReeder) July 3, 2021

If this country’s flag or the celebration of its birthday bothers you then the problem is on you. — Warren T. Carrigan (@WarrenCarrigan) July 3, 2021

There are two kinds of people in this country: people who love the American flag and what it stands for, and people who need to leave. https://t.co/Ov6Gb6PMwy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 3, 2021

Only scum have a problem with the American flag. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ozFlT7zVx0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2021

Only a matter of time until they try to cancel the flag as a racist symbol — Voter Fraud Is Real🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@BballMichael) July 3, 2021

Twitchy.com reports: They’re doing it now. A TIME writer did a piece in 2019 called, “How I Came to View the American Flag as a Threat.” And remember Colin Kaepernick getting Nike to cancel its Betsy Ross flag shoes?

Nike is yanking a sneaker featuring the "Betsy Ross flag" after Colin Kaepernick said he and others consider the symbol to be offensive https://t.co/eKVtPM6oTA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 1, 2019