New York Times: People Who Fly “Disturbing” American Flags From Their Trucks Are Trump Supporters

July 4, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
New York Times says people who fly American flags from their pick-up trucks are likely Trump supporters
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The New York Times has declared that people who fly “disturbing” American flags from their trucks are guaranteed to be Trump supporters.

Last month, NY Times editorial board member Mara Gay declared that the sight of American flags deeply disturbed her:

Gay later complained she was being trolled by people tweeting her American flags, prompting the New York Times to publish an article claiming to know a person’s political affiliation based on the fact that they are flying an American flag.

Twitchy.com reports: They’re doing it now. A TIME writer did a piece in 2019 called, “How I Came to View the American Flag as a Threat.” And remember Colin Kaepernick getting Nike to cancel its Betsy Ross flag shoes?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)