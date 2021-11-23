New York Times: ‘Ordinary Citizens MUST Stay Masked Permanently’

The New York Times has published an article citing “experts” who say that ordinary citizens must continue wearing masks indefinitely, even after the pandemic ends.

Titled ‘When Can the Covid Masks Finally Come Off?’, the article discusses when it’s likely restrictions will come to an end, but then concludes that mask wearing will be with us for eternity.

The story cites so-called scientists who say the general public “should be prepared to put masks back on in the event of future surges” and that older adults should continue wearing them until they die.

“Do we all wear masks the rest of our lives?” asked Dr. Stephen Luby, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Stanford University.

“Before the pandemic there was a stigma associated with wearing masks in this country, but I think it’s become normalized in a lot of places,” Dr. Linsey Marr stated.

Summit.news reports: “Experts also expressed hope that new mask-wearing norms might outlast the pandemic,” states the article, suggesting that face coverings will become permanent fixtures when using airplanes or public transport.

The article cites studies which claim to assert the efficacy of face masks, although it completely ignores other studies that have concluded they’re largely pointless.

A study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.

UK government SAGE adviser Dr Colin Axon dismissed face masks as “comfort blankets” that do virtually nothing, noting that the COVID-19 virus particle is up to 5,000 times smaller than the holes in the mask.

“The small sizes are not easily understood but an imperfect analogy would be to imagine marbles fired at builders’ scaffolding, some might hit a pole and rebound, but obviously most will fly through,” Axon said.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that masks were pointless at the start of the pandemic, when he wrote that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”