New York Runs Myocarditis in Kids Awareness Commercial: “It’s Completely Normal”

A hospital in New York is running a commercial in an attempt to normalize myocarditis in children, and spread that inflammation of the heart in children is a common condition that has nothing to do with Covid jabs whatsoever.
The video, titled “Pediatric Patient Story – Suri” tells the story of a kid who “had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart.”
The video caption declares that “Our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked to regulate her heartbeat – and got her back to feeling like herself.”
Summit.news reports: Myocarditis cases in children are rare, with studies indicating that in children there are 1 to 2 per 100,000, usually stemming from cold viruses. The majority of those cases resolve on their own or with treatment.
So why the sudden need to raise awareness?
Likely because data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows how reports of myocarditis and pericarditis related to vaccines exploded in 2021 and 2022.
In previous years, there basically were no cases relating to vaccines.
VAERS has been criticised in relation to details on myocarditis, however a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) earlier this year definitely linked the development of myocarditis and pericarditis to the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccinations.
The study found that the cases are highest in boys and young men.
