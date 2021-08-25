New York Rep: Biden Has ‘Severe Brain Damage’

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney said what the rest of us were thinking on Tuesday by declaring that Joe Biden is “severely cognitively impaired” and has a dangerously “low IQ.”

“Biden is a dangerous combination of arrogance and incompetence emanating from a “low IQ individual” who is now severely cognitively impaired. Channeling President Trump,” Tenney tweeted.

Biden is a dangerous combination of arrogance and incompetence emanating from a “low IQ individual” who is now severely cognitively impaired. Channeling President Trump. https://t.co/3NX4Cf7Oxn — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 24, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Tenney had also quote tweeted a story in which Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to news that Biden is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave American citizens behind.

Responding to news that the US embassy had issued a final alert for US citizens to leave Afghanistan or they’re on their own, which was recalled 30 mins later, Tenney wrote that “this is a failure on all levels.”

“Leading from Behind” has officially replaced “No Man Left Behind”. https://t.co/qbNF7iRmWM — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 24, 2021

