New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Threatens to Pull Swimmers out of the Ocean

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio became furious over the weekend when residents emerged from their two-month lockdown bunkers and gathered outside in the spring sunshine.

Residents flocked to the beaches and gathered outside to escape the mental torture of being locked inside.

It seems de Blasio didn’t like people living their lives, so he issued a stern warning on Sunday:

“The police department will be out, the sheriff’s office will be out watching very carefully on the Upper East Side in particular,” he warned. “We’re not going to tolerate people congregating. It’s as simple as that.”

“If we have to shut places down, we will,” de Blasio fumed.

De Blasio then urged New Yorkers to rat on their neighbors if they see restaurants or bars where people are not adhering to his social distancing edicts.

“If we have instances where there is not compliance I want to know about it,” de Blasio said. “I want any New Yorker who sees any place allowing dining in to call 311 immediately and they will be visited immediately with inspectors and there will be serious fines. If we have to shut places down we will.”

The New York mayor ramped up the fascist rhetoric on Monday, declaring that there will be “no swimming” at any of the city’s beaches and warning residents that they would “be taken right out of the water” if they dare to dip their toes in.

“If you want to walk on the beach, fine,” de Blasio said. “But no swimming, no parties, no barbecues.“

“Anyone tries to get in the water they’ll be taken right out of the water,” he warned, adding that there will be “fencing” that would “be in position,” but said it “doesn’t have to be put up unless we have to take tougher measures.”

“The fencing, again, is available, but we don’t want to use it if we don’t have to,” de Blasio threatened. “The goal is not to have it implemented.”

De Blasio then added: “No swimming, no sports … Use common sense and observe social distancing.”

The mayor said that the NYPD would work to “avoid” crowding on beach boardwalks. “It is not beach season like normal. It is a pandemic.”

“It’s not safe” to reopen now, “It’s not the right thing to do.”