New York Joins Other US Cities Under Curfew Amid Widespread Unrest

Curfews were ordered in cities across the US on Sunday to try to stem unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolic police.

On Monday afternoon Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that there would also be a curfew in New York City as they brace for more protests.

Most curfews have however been defied, with shops looted, cars burned and buildings attacked. Riot police have been using tear gas and rubber bullets.

While President Trump has urged “healing” over the death of George Floyd he said he could not allow mobs to dominate.

NBC NewYork reports: The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and then be reassessed Tuesday, Cuomo said in a WAMC interview. City Hall later clarified that essential workers, the homeless and those seeking medical attention will be exempt.

We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment. The NYPD will increase its presence where we saw violence and property damage last night — specifically in Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2020

The decision follows a fourth night where thousands of protesters flooded city streets, blocking traffic and setting NYPD vehicles on fire during demonstrations against police brutality. They are part of widespread national unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody a week ago.

Other cities, from Chicago to Los Angeles to Philadelphia, have imposed curfews to address late-night violence. Earlier Monday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea rejected the idea for New York City.

“We could impose a curfew today and the problem is, people need to listen to a curfew and that’s not going to happen, first and foremost, and if people think it will, they don’t understand what’s going on,” Shea said on the “Today” show.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests started in New York City Thursday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter Chiara among them. NYPD officials say they’ve recovered a range of weapons — from firearms to brass knuckles and bricks — from protesters in the last four days.

The demonstrations have started off peacefully each day, as seen in other states across the country, and turned violent at night, as has also been the case in other states. Investigators believe some anarchist groups are fueling the late-night mayhem, part of what they describe as a coordinated and premeditated effort to incite violence.