The city of New York has rolled out plans to give free healthcare to illegal immigrants and low-income New Yorkers courtesy of the American taxpayer.

New York City’s socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that illegal aliens living in the Bronx will be among the first to receive an “NYC care card” in August.

Those who receive the “NYC care card” will have access to free health coverage paid for by city funds, in a move Mayor de Blasio has presented as radical form of wealth redistribution.

“You will hear some critics who say we can’t afford to give everyone healthcare,” de Blasio said as he announced the plan during a press conference at Lincoln Hospital.

“I have a simple answer. It’s not a problem of money from my point of view,” de Blasio argued.

“There’s plenty of money in this world, there’s plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands.”

There are thought to be over half a million undocumented immigrants living in New York City.

According to the New York Post, the project to give away free health care is projected to cost taxpayers $100 million.

The mayor introduced the NYC Care card that will give some 300,000 immigrants and low-income New Yorkers free medical care.

The card will give recipients access to a primary care doctor, prescriptions and other medical services.

Patients only have to prove that they’ve lived in the city for six months and are either uninsured or can’t afford a healthcare plan.

Bronx residents will be the first to get the cards this summer and then other New Yorkers can apply for the program over the following several months.

Public hospitals already provide free care by treating all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

“The idea here is to make it as user-friendly as it possibly can be,” de Blasio said.

“We’re saying, come get this card, we’re going to assign you a doctor, we’re going to show you all the services you can get with this,” he added.

The mayor said his number crunches are still determining how much the plan will save in emergency room costs.