New York Airs Commercial To Raise Awareness Of Childrens Myocarditis

The state of New York has started airing a commercial to raise awareness about myocarditis among children according to reports.
Earlier this month, the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital uploaded a video to its Youtube channel entitled “Pediatric Patient Story – Suri (30s version).
So this is the new normal is it?
And there no link to the sudden rise in myocarditis and the covid jabs?
The Gateway Pundit reports: According to the NewYork-Presbyterian website, it has more than 200 locations in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Putnam Counties, and offers ten hospital campuses.
“Suri had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart. Our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked to regulate her heartbeat – and got her back to feeling like herself,” the caption read.
Watch the video below:
Instagram user, Cops4Freedom posted the video with the caption, “Do Not Normalize Myocarditis in Children Wonder what caused it.”
The public voiced their disapproval of the video in several comments.
One commented, “this makes me sad and angry.”
Another user said, “Absolutely disgusting.”
“Geez and now they are making it sound “Oh! It’s normal and you’ll be fine!” another user commented.
For several months, the US public health regime and the bootlicking media have been routinely downplaying the risk of developing myocarditis after taking the vaccine, calling the occurrence “mild” and “rare,” and systematically burying any evidence to the contrary.
However, myocarditis – a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the heart – is in no way a ‘mild’ adverse reaction to the vaccine – especially when 90% of cases that have been recorded in VAERS ended up hospitalized – so, in other words, that half of the narrative was just an outright lie.
Recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indicates an increase in reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in 2021 and 2022 compared to previous years.
