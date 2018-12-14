New York AG Promises To Lock Trump Family Away For Life

New York’s incoming attorney general has promised to imprison every single member of the Trump family by hook or by crook.

In an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, Letitia James boasted that she will “use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well.”

“We want to investigate anyone in his orbit who has, in fact, violated the law,” the New York Democrat added.

Information Liberation reports: Our laws are so numerous, there’s not a businessman in America who couldn’t be charged with something.

Just look at how Robert Mueller managed to manufacture a host of “crimes” out of thin air.

Fortunately, James is too stupid to realize you’re not supposed to announce you’re going to go use the full power of the state to politically persecute someone — you’re just supposed to do it and claim you’re fighting in the name of “law and justice” or some other garbage.

According to NBC News, James, 60, plans to probe Trump’s real estate holdings, the Trump Foundation, any government subsidies Trump may have received and whether he’s violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued the Trump Foundation for alleged illegal conduct and “unlawful political coordination” with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in June.

The foundation had long been a target of former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned in May after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Another one of New York’s finest.

Schneiderman, of course, escaped any charges (and for some reason the media decided not to make him a household name)!

Though Underwood and Schneiderman were doing the same as James is planning, they knew better than to openly announce it.

Trump blasted “the sleazy New York Democrats,” including Schneiderman, for “doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that … gave out to charity more money than it took in” at the time.

A spokesperson for the Trump Foundation, in a statement to Fox News, called the lawsuit “politics at its very worst,” noting Trump contributed himself, or through his companies, more than $8 million.

Additionally, James said she wants to look into the controversial meeting son Donald Trump Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner took with other Trump associates and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign. The Trump Tower meeting came about after the lawyer said she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

“Taking on President Trump and looking at all of the violations of law I think is no match to what I have seen in my lifetime,” James told NBC News.

She also praised Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, saying she believes he is “closing in on this president” and claiming “his days are going to be coming to an end shortly.”

What is this if not an open declaration of war?

Meanwhile, the same media which acted horrified by Trump saying he’d prosecute Hillary Clinton for her crimes is cheering James on.