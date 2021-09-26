‘New World Order’ Tremble With Fear As Trump promises ‘Glorious Victory in 2024’

President Donald Trump stunned thousands of supporters at a Georgia rally on Saturday by declaring that he intends to run for president in 2024, delivering a striking blow to the ‘New World Order.’
Trump announced that only his death would stop him from making a comeback, and predicted a “glorious victory in 2024”.
Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The 45th President also spoke in defense of political prisoners charged with serious crimes for essentially trespassing and disorderly conduct in the US Capitol in January, questioning the impartiality of prosecutors seemingly interested in political vengeance against Trump supporters.
A Georgia Marine who was photographed holding an Afghan baby who required medical treatment during airlift operations in Kabul was also invited on stage at the rally.
Trump likened Biden’s embrace of an “America Last” border and immigration policy to incompetence in the face of an “invasion,” arguing Biden could finish Trump’s wall in the southern border in one month and calling for him to reinstate the game-changing Remain in Mexico policy.
Trump pointed to the presence of a caravan of 15,000 Haitian illegal immigrants at Del Rio International Bridge at the US-Mexico border as a product of the “worst border crisis in history.”
The President also broke down the findings of the Arizona audit, a report commissioned by the Arizona Senate on the 2020. President Trump urged national Republicans to ensure election integrity for the 2024 election.
