New World Order Panics As Millions of French Rise Up Against Vaccine Passports

Millions of French citizens across cities in France are rising up and rejecting vaccine passports for a fourth week running, leaving the New World Order elites in a state of panic.

On Saturday, Millions of French people in cities including Paris rallied against the implementation of a “vaccine passport” that grants only vaccinated people access to basic functions.

Frenchmen of all colors and creeds railed against Rothschild puppet president Emmanuel Macron and his elite friends across the globe.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: A protester in France told this reporter: “Don’t worry. We will hold the line until the end. The Ministry of Interior said we were 237,000 protesting today. Sb here who has a contact at the Ministry of Interior reported the real number is… 2.8 M (million). They are in panic.”

The protester then gave advice to Americans as we deal with Coronavirus dystopia ourselves. The protester stated, “Don’t wait for your conservative leaders. They are a joke. They lecture the world on freedom & democracy though your election was stolen, your freedoms are crushed, & your country is sinking. No mainstream politicians in our protests. Do like us: throw them in the garbage, & act.”

Many well-respected members of French society are participating in the protests, including firefighters who galvanized the Freedom protesters in Marseille.

Firefighters in Marseille, France are leading the procession against vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/BR6Was3m8f — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 7, 2021

France 🇫🇷 Anti WAX Passport Rally Anti Govt, Anti Damn Everything💥

Monster Crowds of Everyday People who just want to live in peace. Which 18 months ago wasn't considered a crime. Long Live Freedom 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/wrF8tvSEJ5 — 𝙇𝙏𝙍𝙉8 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙉 (@ATLEASTDIETRYN) August 7, 2021

France marching as one against Macron's tyrannical covid passports which is essentially health apartheid. pic.twitter.com/HFKkuLL9je — PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMPS 🗣 🇺🇸 (@RED_IN_PA_2) August 7, 2021

NICE, FRANCE: huge protest. French out in force again today against macron's covid passports. France united for freedom. pic.twitter.com/PAhzAw9Tih — eatlovepray21 (@eatlovepray211) August 7, 2021

Police seemed militarized and hostile to the protesters, characteristic of French police conduct throughout the Yellow Vest and freedom-oriented protests of recent years.

Police in Paris, France charge at protesters who remained in the streets after the rain.



Police detain and pepper spray people who attended the protest against the Macron government domestic vaccine pass. pic.twitter.com/RZu61TS4Ro — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) August 7, 2021

