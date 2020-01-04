A new video has emerged of far-left Pope Francis slapping another woman, just days after he was forced to apologize for slapping a woman twice while greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.
Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square after she innocently grabbed his hand – then he angrily walked away.
Apparently, this isn’t the first time Pope Francis has been violent with women.
A new video surfaced this week of Pope Francis slapping a woman in Chile.
The Pope was filmed slapping the unnamed woman during a trip to Chile in 2018.
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New Video Shows Pope Francis Slapping ANOTHER Woman - January 4, 2020
- Hollywood TRIGGERED After Soleimani Slaying: “Hitler Did the Same Thing!” - January 4, 2020
- Pranksters: Maxine Waters Fell for Call From ‘Greta Thunberg’ Offering Taped Trump Confession - January 4, 2020