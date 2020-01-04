New Video Shows Pope Francis Slapping ANOTHER Woman

Video emerges of Pope Francis slapping another helpless woman

A new video has emerged of far-left Pope Francis slapping another woman, just days after he was forced to apologize for slapping a woman twice while greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.

Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square after she innocently grabbed his hand – then he angrily walked away.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Pope Francis has been violent with women.

A new video surfaced this week of Pope Francis slapping a woman in Chile.

The Pope was filmed slapping the unnamed woman during a trip to Chile in 2018.

