New Video Shows Pope Francis Slapping ANOTHER Woman

A new video has emerged of far-left Pope Francis slapping another woman, just days after he was forced to apologize for slapping a woman twice while greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.

Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square after she innocently grabbed his hand – then he angrily walked away.

NOPE FROM THE POPE: While greeting people in St. Peter's Square on New Year's Eve, Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. https://t.co/umkpOnbbX6 pic.twitter.com/0XzxtWTMUd — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2019

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Pope Francis has been violent with women.

A new video surfaced this week of Pope Francis slapping a woman in Chile.

The Pope was filmed slapping the unnamed woman during a trip to Chile in 2018.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: A new video has emerged of @Pontifex rebuffing a religious sister while visiting Chile in 2018.



Is this pattern of easy accessibility causing Pope Francis discomfort and frustration?



Is it a safety concern?#CatholicTwitter https://t.co/8O7yZFqjTy pic.twitter.com/sfaniSORhV — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 3, 2020