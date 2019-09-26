New Ukraine Documents Spell Trouble for Biden, Report Says

Over 450 pages of legal documents could spell serious trouble for Joe Biden regarding the ongoing Ukraine scandal, investigative reporter John Solomon said on Wednesday.

“Listen there were three attempts in 2016 by the Democratic Party, in the Democratic establishment, to get Ukraine involved in our elections so Democrats were for Ukraine interference in our election before they were against it, that is an irrefutable fact that documents and the statements on the record have been reported in my column,” Solomon told Sean Hannity.

“You can download the documents, don’t trust me, go read them yourselves.”

Dailywire.com reports: Solomon then transitioned into talking about the big development in the story: the hundreds of pages of legal documents that he obtained that he claims show that the story that Biden has told the American public is not true.

“Here’s the most important thing: Joe Biden has staked out a very specific story now and with impeachment proceedings, that story is fair game to investigate,” Solomon continued. “He says when he fired the Ukraine general prosecutor … he did so solely because he believed that prosecutor was corrupt and not because that prosecutor was investigating his son’s company and making plans to hunt interview Hunter Biden at the very moment he was fired. That’s his story, that has to hold up.”

“I can tell you tonight that I have obtained more than 450 pages of documents from inside Hunter Biden’s legal team, from inside the State Department, from inside the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office, all on the record,” Solomon continued. “There are documents from Hunter Biden’s legal team, the legal team from America, trying to assist Burisma to get out of this investigation. They show unequivocally that legal team told the prosecutors as soon as [the prosecutor] was fired, in fact, the day that [the prosecutor] was fired, the Biden team was trying to reach the new prosecutor.”

“So people say there’s no connection between the event, why was Biden’s legal team rushing to talk to the new guy immediately? When they got that chance to talk to him, here’s what they told that prosecutor, they told that prosecutor the story about [the fired prosecutor] being corrupt, not doing reforms, was not true,” Solomon continued. “It was a made-up story by US officials, they called it false information, that means Hunter Biden’s legal team, Burisma’s American legal team, was telling the prosecutors the basis upon which Joe Biden said he just fired [the prosecutor] was not true.”

Solomon continued by claiming that the media has been pushing a false claim that the case was already closed when Biden had the prosecutor fired. Solomon says that the documents that he is releasing tomorrow show that there was an open case and that Hunter Biden’s legal team was asking prosecutors what it could do to end the case.

“We are going to see documents from the State Department, documents from Hunter Biden’s legal team, text messages from Hunter Biden’s own business partner, and official documents of the Ukraine government that they’ve given to me on the record,” Solomon said. “All these documents tell a very different story than Joe Biden’s narrative to the American voter.”

