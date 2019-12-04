New Photos Show Prince Andrew Frolicking With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Newly-discovered photos show Prince Andrew frolicking with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell.

The images show the three pedophiles partying in June 2000 at Ascot Racecourse in the UK.

Epstein can be seen dressed in a top hat and suit, and has a gran plastered across his face as he accompanies Ms Maxwell and the Duke of York through the heart of the British establishment.

It was during this time that Maxwell and Epstein were to attend Windsor Castle as a guest of Prince Andrew for his birthday.

Never-before-seen photographs have surfaced of Prince Andrew at the Ascot Racecourse with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in 2000. pic.twitter.com/qAuGro3v9D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 3, 2019

A second image from the same elite event shows a slightly different angle, showing Maxwell next to Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew walks alongside Ghislaine Maxwell at Royal Ascot on June 22, 2000 in a newly surfaced photograph. Additionally, Maxwell and Epstein were guests of Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle for his birthday at the Dance of the Decades during the time. pic.twitter.com/NwT39WtwCt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 3, 2019

Dailywire.com reports: Last month, Prince Andrew gave an interview to the BBC that ended up being disastrous for him, according to a poll conducted by Sky News.

“People were asked what they thought of an interview the duke did with BBC Newsnight, during which he denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl at the home of the disgraced billionaire’s ex-girlfriend in London in 2001,” Sky News reported. “Just 6% of people polled said they believed the explanations he gave in the interview, with 51% saying they did not believe him and 43% saying they were unsure.”

Sky News, which noted that the results spanned across all demographic groups and political views, also found: “Almost half (47%) of people believe the way Prince Andrew has responded to the allegations surrounding Epstein has damaged the monarchy, with less than a quarter (23%) believing that it had not. Some 30% said they were unsure.”

The newly uncovered photos of Prince Andrew come after reports surfaced over the weekend that claimed that Prince Andrew has maintained constant contact with Maxwell.

“Prince Andrew has kept in constant contact with accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell even as they both became increasingly embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal,” The New York Post reported. “The prince had a secret meeting with Epstein’s ex at Buckingham Palace in June — and has been talking to her throughout the escalating scandal that saw him dumped of royal duties.”

A source told The Sun: “They have remained constantly in touch by phone and email. The Duke has an unswerving loyalty to Ghislaine and she is also very loyal to him. Ghislaine will do anything to protect the Duke and the feeling is mutual. They both share the same view they have done nothing wrong.”

“Andrew has always been very stubborn and as far as he is concerned both he and Ghislaine have done nothing wrong and so why should anything get in the way of a friendship that has lasted more than 20 years,” the source continued. “They talk regularly. If he wasn’t in the spotlight at the moment he would have found a way to meet up with her.”

Epstein was arrested on July 7, 2019, upon returning from France and was charged for allegedly sexually abusing and exploiting “dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, among other locations,” and was accused of using cash payments to recruit a “vast network of underage victims.”

A month later, Epstein committed suicide in a New York prison.