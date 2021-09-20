New Photo of Justin Trudeau in Blackface Surfaces on Election Day

A new photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface has emerged on the day of Canada’s federal election.

Canada’s federal election will take place tonight, September 20. Another photo of Trudeau in blackface, likely from an “Arabian Nights” themed party, has been leaked to the media just hours before citizens head to the polls.

A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked.



It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Recall, a photo of Justin Trudeau at an “Arabian Nights” themed party from 2001 previously surfaced but it did not derail his political career.

This is liberal privilege at its finest.

Trudeau was also on video dancing in blackface and black skin paint on his arms, hands and knees.

VIDEO: