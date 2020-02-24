New Orleans Mardi Gras Float Depicts Hillary Clinton Strangling Jeffrey Epstein

A Mardi Gras float has indicated that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, and even depicted his possible killer: Hillary Clinton.

The float featured Hillary Clinton in her trademark pastel pantsuit, with her hands around the neck of convicted pedophile and Clinton family friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The American Mirror reports: The float shows “Epstein” in an orange jumpsuit with a blond-haired woman resembling Clinton standing behind him holding something around his neck in the New Orleans parade.

“I’m as innocent as OJ,” it read on the side of the vehicle, referring to OJ Simpson.

Reveler Paul Blair reports that wasn’t the only political float.

I also loved this anti-Communist float from Mardi Gras last night, which made fun of the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and pretty much all Democrat “free” government plans and ideas,” he tweeted.

He noted it appears Bernie Sanders is driving the bus.

There was also float depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi….along with her two articles of impeachment.

@DanielQuantz AHAHA MArdi Gras is in top form this year, Pelosi FLoat and Epstein/Hillary float pic.twitter.com/bWQhh3s9SF — 20yroldfatchick (@20yroldfatchick) February 22, 2020

Sadly New Orleans officials have been forced to ban all tandem floats for the remainder of the 2020 Mardi Gras season in response to two tragic deaths

According to the Mail Online: A man was struck and killed Saturday by a parade float after slipping on a pair of beads during the annual Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans, a witness said.

This is the second float-related death in four days after a woman was killed on Wednesday in a similar fashion.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, but the shocking incident happened during the Krewe of Endymion’s parade as they rolled down Canal Street.

Krewe of Endymion, a Mardi Gras ‘superkrewe’ that hosts a popular parade every year, was en route to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center when the man was struck around 8pm.