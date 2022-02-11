New Normal: Two High School Basketball Players Drop Dead Mid-game on Same day – Media Blackout

Two healthy teenagers both suddenly collapsed and died during their high school basketball games this week, leaving doctors baffled about their sudden deaths.

Texas sophomore Devonte Mumphrey and Illinois Senior Cameran Wheatley both dropped dead while doing what they loved.

Mumphrey, who attended Alto High School, was awarded All-District 22-2A Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

“You couldn’t have met a better kid,” Mumphrey’s cousin Jessica told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “He had respect. I never saw him with an attitude.”

“He was the kind of kid that touched everybody. Family and friends were most important to Vonte,” she said.

“He was a good kid. This all feels like a dream; it doesn’t feel real.”

Infowars.com reports: The same night Mumphrey collapsed, nearly one thousand miles away, Bremen High School’s Cameran Wheatley also fell onto the court and was later pronounced dead.

“That’s tragic as I don’t know what,” a parent with children attending the school said. “I wouldn’t think anything like that would happen at a high school to anyone that young.”

ABC 7 reported that Wheatley’s father confirmed his son had a clean bill of health and had played several sports for almost 10 years.

Cameran’s friend Hugo Silva remembered his pal, saying, “You could always go up to him, say hi to him, ask him how he was, how are you feeling. He was always there for you if you needed him as well, and I will miss him.”

The teens’ vaccination statuses are unknown, and autopsy reports have yet to be released.

However, healthy athletes don’t often collapse and die, and cases of this happening have been increasing since the experimental vaccine rollout began.

Earlier this week, Infowars covered a County Coroner’s autopsy report claiming 24-year-old New York college student George Watts Jr. died in direct relation to the Pfizer Covid shot.

Last month, Infowars reported on a 26-year-old man named Joseph Keating who died from myocarditis after a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster jab.

According to the certificate of death, Keating died from “multifocal myocarditis involving the left ventricle and septum,” with the second cause of death listed as “Recent Pfizer Covid-19 booster vaccine.”

In October of 2021, Police in Sonoma County, California blamed Pfizer’s experimental mRNA jab for causing the sudden death of a local teen.

The teenager’s death report states that after a postmortem examination was conducted by a forensic pathologist, “the cause of death was determined to be: ‘STRESS CARDIOMYOPATHY WITH PERIVASCULAR CORONARY ARTERY INFLAMMATION (hours to days), due to, UNKOWN ETIOLOGY IN SETTING OF RECENT PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINATION (days).’” [emphasis theirs]