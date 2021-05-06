New Normal? Kamala Harris & Her Husband Kiss With Masks On Despite Being Vaccinated

Vice President Kamala Harris has been seen kissing her husband Doug Emhoff while both are wearing face masks.

Both of them have also having received their covid vaccination…..

Summit News reports: The clip shows Harris saying goodbye to her husband as she boards a flight, but not before ‘kissing’ him through the fabric of their face coverings.

Vice President Kamala Harris kisses her husband while both of them are wearing masks pic.twitter.com/I7XVIuYTJ8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 5, 2021

Despite CDC guidelines saying vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outside, Biden administration officials continue to do so, once again illustrating how the mask has become a political symbol.

Joe Biden was ridiculed for wearing a mask during a Zoom call with world leaders, although the president and the first lady didn’t feel the need to cover up while meeting 96-year-old Jimmy Carter and his elderly wife indoors.

Biden also embarrassed himself during a recent speech to supporters in Georgia when he had a near panic attack because he couldn’t find his mask.

Last week, a man was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight because he didn’t wear his mask in between eating bites of food, which according to the TSA is now a federal mandate.

The insanity shows no sign of ending any time soon.