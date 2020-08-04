New Mexico Dem Governor: Protests Are OK but Knocking on Doors and Registering Voters Is NOT

August 4, 2020
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has declared that Black Lives Matter activists are allowed to ‘protest’ but knocking on doors, political organizing and registering voters is strictly prohibited.

The tyrannical Democratic governor believes the virus can be stopped by her issuing political directives to her constituents.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Recall, this is the same tyrant who gets jewelry stores to open up just for her during the state’s Coronavirus shutdown.

