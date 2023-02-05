Massachusetts Bill Will Allow Prisoners To Donate Organs In Exchange For Less Jail Time

Fact checked
February 5, 2023 Niamh Harris News, US 0
jail
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Democrat Representatives in Massachusetts have introduced a new bill that would allow prisoners incarcerated in the state to donate their organs or bone marrow in exchange for less prison time.

Introduced by Democrat Representatives Carlos González and Judith García, Bill HD3822, aims to create a new organ donation program that would allow prisoners to donate their bone marrow, kidney, liver, or other organs in exchange for a lighter jail sentence.

According to a law professor at Rutgers Law School with a focus on legal and personal ethics, “If the bill were to become law, a court may well strike it down.”

The Gateway Pundit reports: Per the Bill, incarcerated individuals would receive between a 60 to 365 days reduction from their sentence in exchange for their organs.

Here’s the introductory page of HD382:

Many legal scholars are calling the new bill unethical.

Professor John Hooker, who serves as an ethics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told Yahoo News “I don’t see an ethical justification for the proposed Massachusetts law.”

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)