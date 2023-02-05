Democrat Representatives in Massachusetts have introduced a new bill that would allow prisoners incarcerated in the state to donate their organs or bone marrow in exchange for less prison time.
Introduced by Democrat Representatives Carlos González and Judith García, Bill HD3822, aims to create a new organ donation program that would allow prisoners to donate their bone marrow, kidney, liver, or other organs in exchange for a lighter jail sentence.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to a law professor at Rutgers Law School with a focus on legal and personal ethics, “If the bill were to become law, a court may well strike it down.”
The Gateway Pundit reports: Per the Bill, incarcerated individuals would receive between a 60 to 365 days reduction from their sentence in exchange for their organs.
Here’s the introductory page of HD382:
Many legal scholars are calling the new bill unethical.
Professor John Hooker, who serves as an ethics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told Yahoo News “I don’t see an ethical justification for the proposed Massachusetts law.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Massachusetts Bill Will Allow Prisoners To Donate Organs In Exchange For Less Jail Time - February 5, 2023
- Researchers To Sue Japanese Government For Covering Up Vaccine Side Effects - February 5, 2023
- Norwegian Academic Suggests Using Bodies Of ‘Brain-Dead’ Women As Surrogate Mothers - February 5, 2023