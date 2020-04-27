New Jersey school teacher caught telling students she hopes they die from coronavirus for playing outside

A High School teacher from New Jersey was caught on camera telling students who were playing football in the park that they should “die a long, painful death” from the coronavirus.

The woman in the video, Nicole Griggs, has been a teacher in the district for over 15 years.

One of the students at Steinert High School where Griggs works says he was confronted by her while playing football with friends on Thursday.

They captured the incident and posted it to Snapchat and TikTok with the caption, “Y’all Mrs Griggs is losing her damn mind how tf is she a teacher #coronavirus.”

Government school teacher (to students):



"I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long painful death." pic.twitter.com/8nSFGYiXUP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 26, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Griggs began by warning them that they could get in trouble being out, but as she became more aggressive, she told the kids that she doesn’t care if her meltdown is posted online.

“Parks closed. The whole area,” Griggs says. “Get it through your thick head. You are the reason we are in this situation. You are the problem, not the solution. Go ahead keep recording. Who are you going to show it to? Post me on social media. You’re the idiot doing the wrong thing. I’m just trying to save your ass and save your life. But die, OK. I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long, painful death.”

The students agreed they shouldn’t have been out, and went home afterwards, but were shocked by the teacher’s words.

“When she said that, I was shocked,” the Steinert student said. “I didn’t know someone would say something like that, especially a teacher. She should be smarter with her words.”

The Trentonian reports that this isn’t the first time Griggs has wished death on people for not following the social distancing orders. They uncovered an April 6 post on Facebook by a woman named “Nikki Leigh” that appears to be an alias for Griggs.

She wrote, “we are surrounded by idiots!!!!!! Rode our bikes near Kuser Park this afternoon and what to [sic] we see but a younger couple with their daughter maybe 2/3 years old UNDOING the caution tape around the jungle gym so she could slide. I totally called them out on it, wished illness on them and commented that it was scary to even think they were parents. Their response: ‘We were going to put it back.’”

Mayor Jeff Martin condemned the teacher’s actions, but it remains unclear if she will keep her job.

“This is a very serious thing,” he said. “We’ve got at least 50 people who have actually died from it, 50 families. It’s not something to joke around about. Teacher or not, it’s unacceptable.”

The school’s superintendent Scott Rocco has said he is investigating the incident.