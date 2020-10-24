New Jersey Mayor Caught Opening Food Boxes For The Poor, Replacing Trump Letter With His Own

New Jersey Mayor Derek Armstead was caught opening government food boxes for the poor, removing letters from President Trump and replacing the letters with his own.

The Democrat mayor wants his constituents to believe the negative media portrayal of President Trump and his administration, while trying to claim the food boxes came from his own office.

This is not only dishonest, it’s also unsanitary. But he is a Democrat.

New Jersey Globe reported:

A letter from President Donald Trump that accompanied U.S. Department of Agriculture fresh food boxes for Linden was replaced by one from the city’s Democratic mayor, Derek Armstead.

Food boxes were opened by local public works department employees. Trump’s letter was removed and a letter from Armstead was added.

“The original letter in these boxes was removed, and the mayor had city employees put in his letter on work time,” said Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey, a Democrat and an Armstead political rival.

Armstead acknowledged that his message was added to the box, offering local residents the impression to recipients that the food came from him.

“Whenever I do a delivery, I always add a letter from the mayor,” Armstead told the New Jersey Globe.

Trump says his administration has delivered 100 million Farmers to Families food boxes since May as part of a program to send nutritious food to families in need.

Included in the box is a letter from Trump on White House stationary that includes guidance to reduce the risk of being infected with COVID-19.

An Instagram user from a different state, who received food box along with the letter signed by the president, posted a picture of the Trump letter.