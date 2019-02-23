New Jersey Passes Bill to Erase Trump from 2020 Ballot

The Democrat-controlled New Jersey State Senate has passed a bill that would erase President Trump’s name from the 2020 ballot unless he releases his tax returns.

The 23-11 vote means the bill will be sent to the Assembly committee for a vote before it goes to Democrat Governor Phil Murphy’s desk for a final decision.

Via The Hill:

The controversial measure would deny candidates for president and vice president a spot on the state ballot if they do not publicly release five of their most recent tax returns at least 50 days before the general election in 2020.

The bill, if passed, would also bar the state’s electors from voting for candidates for president and vice president as part of the Electoral College system if they choose not to comply with the legislation.

The New Jersey legislature passed the same bill in 2017, but the measure was blocked by a veto from then-Gov. Chris Christie (R), who called it a “transparent political stunt” at the time.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Republican State Senator Joe Pennacchio said in a statement to the Courier Post:

“What’s good for the goose is what’s good for the gander,” Pennacchio said in a statement explaining the move. “If this really is about making sure voters are well-informed, then common sense dictates that S-119 should apply to all of us.”

Of course, the Democrats blocked Pennacchio’s amendments.

This move by the New Jersey Senate is unconstitutional, but when have the Democrats ever cared about the rule of law and the US Constitution?