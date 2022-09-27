New Italian leader vows to dismantle the 'New World Order'

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has promised European citizens that she will “dismantle the New World Order” following her election victory on Sunday.

The Italian leader issued a blistering warning to the globalist elites during a speech, and warned that “our main enemy today is the globalist drift of those who view identity and all its forms to be an evil to overcome. And constantly ask to shift real power away from the people to supernational entities headed by supposedly enlightened elites.“

“Let us be clear in our mind because we did not fight against and defeat communism in order to replace it with a new international regime, but to permit independent nation states once again to defend the freedom, identity, and sovereignty of their peoples,” she added.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Another video of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is making rounds online which has received 9.3 million views in just 14 hours and was praised by conservatives including Ted Cruz.

Here’s why the elites and globalists are freaking out about Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italy’s elections last night, below is the transcript:

Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves. And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as: Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer…[But] we will defend it. We will defend God, country, and family. Those things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom. Because we will never be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators. That is our mission. That is why I came here today. Chesterton wrote, more than a century ago. .. “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.” That time has arrived. We are ready.

Watch the video below:

Wow. Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sums it up perfectly. No wonder the elites and establishment don’t want her to succeed. pic.twitter.com/aYdecShaNs — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) September 26, 2022

Other influential people also shared their thoughts on her viral video and recent victory.

Here’s what Giorgia Meloni says at campaign rallies. “I am Giorgia. I am a woman. I am a mother. I am Italian, I am Christian. You will not take that away from me!” For this, the Left calls her a fascist and an heir to Mussolini. Italians don’t believe it, and we shouldn’t either — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 26, 2022

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is called “centrodesta” which means “center-right.” But the Western media calls her “far right,” which is more revealing of the Western media’s place on the ideological spectrum. From the vantage point of the far left, centrodesta appears to be far right — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 26, 2022

Misogynistic attacks on Giorgia Meloni disgust me. She’s the FIRST FEMALE PRIME MINISTER of Italy. If you oppose her, you hate women. You’re like the Iranian mullahs who think they have the power to control women. Evil! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 25, 2022

When a far Left female enters politics whether it’s democracy denier @staceyabrams or socialist @jacindaardern they are met with fawning media coverage. When a conservative women becomes prime minister it’s nothing but bile & unhinged hate from the media. Congrats @GiorgiaMeloni pic.twitter.com/NUNHImGlm4 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 26, 2022

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened Italy last week before their national elections. Von der Leyen warned Italian voters that the European Union has ways to deal with rogue states that represent their people and ignore the globalist agenda.

The regime will not allow dissent.

Italians immediately responded by removing the EU flag from their headquarters in Rome.

Some time ago, a group of Italian patriots went to EU headquarters in Rome, removed EU flag and replaced it with the Italian one. The squalid threats of Ursula von der Leyen do not scare the Italians and cannot go unnoticed. Italy belongs to the Italian people. Get up Italy 🇮🇹! pic.twitter.com/y9uCueYDod — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 24, 2022

And on Sunday Italy voted in populist candidate Georgia Meloni.