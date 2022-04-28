New Investigation Uncovers Bombshell Evidence That Would Put the Biden’s in Prison – Media Blackout

A new investigation has uncovered bombshell evidence that could put Hunter and Joe Biden in prison.

A bombshell Daily Mail investigation has found that Joe Biden agreed to pay his son Hunter’s legal bills relating to shady business transactions with the Chinese government.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Despite this groundbreaking story, not a single mainstream TV news show has covered it.

Newsbusters.org reports:Instead, ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, & NBC Nightly News decided to waste their viewer’s time on local news stories like the Powerball drawing (ABC), an update on an Orlando amusement park ride accident (CBS), and a segment blaming seasonal forest fires on manmade climate change (NBC).

Back in reality, the story of the day was how Joe Biden “was able to pay the bills after earning millions of dollars through his and his wife’s companies after he left office as Vice President”.

According to the Daily Mail, “financial filings reveal that he declared almost $7 million more income on his tax returns than he did on his government transparency reports, an analysis by DailyMail.com of the President’s financial records shows.”

Some of the difference in funds can be attributed to First Lady Jill Biden’s income, yet that means there is still $5.2 million unaccounted for.

The Daily Mail believes that: “the ‘missing millions’ – combined with emails on Hunter’s abandoned laptop suggesting Joe would have a 10% share in Hunter’s blockbuster deal with the Chinese – raise a troubling question: did Joe Biden receive money from the foreign venture?”

In case you were still unconvinced, emails from January 2019 show Hunter Biden’s assistant Katie Dodge wrote: “I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills. It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.”

Attached to Dodge’s email was a spreadsheet of bills that totaled $737,130.61. One of the items was legal fees for restructuring Hunter’s joint venture with the Chinese government’s Bank of China which totaled $28,382. According to the listing on the spreadsheet, the bill was for “Faegre Baker Daniels: BHR Restructuring” and was due “ASAP”

Another interesting tidbit from the story was that the same year these bills were paid by Joe Biden, he had promised on the campaign trail that “No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country.”

Despite that, not only did Hunter hold onto his ten percent share of BHR throughout 2021, the first year of his father’s presidency, but emails now confirm Joe Biden knew about this and paid for his criminal drug-addict son’s legal bills.

Yet, more evidence of Joe Biden’s complicity in his son’s business dealings is the revelation that Hunter’s business partner visited the White House a total of 27 times while Biden was Vice President.

Where is the news media on this? If this was Donald Trump Jr, the leftist media would be howling about it 24/7 and leading the charge to drive President Trump from office.

The leftist news network’s shameful omission of this report on Hunter Biden was made possible by IBM on ABC, Dell on CBS, & Fidelity on NBC.