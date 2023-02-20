New Idaho Bill Would Make Administration Of mRNA Jabs Illegal

Republican lawmakers in Idaho have introduced a bill that would make the administration of mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s experimental covid jabs, a crime.

Those found violating the bill would be charged with misdemanor

Representative Judy Boyle (R-Midvale) and Senator Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton) sponsored House Bill 154 which was introduced before the House Health and Welfare Committee on February 15th.

GTP reports: According to the bill text, “A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”

A person who violates the bill will be guilty of a misdemeanor.

The new legislation, if passed, would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

KTVB reported:

Nichols said during her presentation to the committee, “We have issues this was fast tracked.”

Nichols said there is no liability, informed consent or data on mRNA vaccines. She later clarified she was referring to the two COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

“I think there is a lot of information that comes out with concerns to blood clots and heart issues,” Nichols said.

Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned Nichols’ statement that the vaccines were fast-tracked. She said her understanding was that the vaccines were approved and survived the testing, later approved by the FDA.

Nichols said she is finding it “may not have been done like we thought it should’ve been done.”

“There are other shots we could utilize that don’t have mRNA in it,” Nichols said.

More and more medical experts, scientists, and right group advocates all over the world are now demanding that the government should stop its COVID-19 vaccination campaign due to its devastating side effects among patients.

And yet governments still turn a blind eye to one of the most atrocious crimes against humanity.