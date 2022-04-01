New Government Guidance Says People Should ‘Stay At Home’ If They Have A Cold

People who have a cough or cold are now going to to be told to “stay home and avoid contact with other people” under new Government guidance on Covid-19.

Under new guidance which will be issued on April 1, anyone who has a high temperature or “who feels unwell” is being encouraged to stay home until they feel well enough to resume normal activities or when their temperature has subsided.

How on earth did anyone manage with out government guidance in the days before covid?

Yahoo News reports: The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24.

But ministers have issued fresh guidance to people who feel unwell as well as those who test positive for the virus.

After Friday, people who have a positive Covid-19 test are being advised to “try to” stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious.

Those who are positive, or have symptoms, and need to leave home will be urged to wear masks, avoid crowded places and stay away from people with weakened immune systems.

Children who are unwell and have a high temperature are being advised to stay home and avoid contact with other people where they can.

They can go back to school, college or childcare when they no longer have a high temperature and they are well enough to attend, the Government said.