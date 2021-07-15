New Evidence Links Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to CNN’s Chris Cuomo

New evidence has emerged that connects deceased pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to CNN host Chris Cuomo, according to reports.

A newly discovered “little black book” of VIP contacts belonging to Epstein contains the contact details of Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 celebrity address book was obtained by Business Insider on Tuesday.

The book connects dozens of new names to Epstein while tracing previously-known relationships back to the 1990s.

“One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor, and entrepreneur,” Business Insider reported.

“She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001.”

“The book lists Greeven Cuomo under a minor misspelling of her birth name, Cristina Greeven,” the report states.

“Her entry refers to Manhattan File, a New York society magazine she published after her father purchased it in 1994.“

“The same entry includes an office address in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, an office phone number, and a home phone number.

“In the ’90s, Greeven Cuomo was known for hanging out with socialites like Alex von Furstenberg and the former CNN producer Pamela Gross.“

“The latter appears in both ‘little black books’,” the report adds.

Yahoo News reports: It’s unclear why Greeven Cuomo is listed in the 1997 address book. She serves as the editor in chief of The Purist, a wellness website she founded in 2017. A message left with The Purist seeking comment from Greeven Cuomo was returned almost immediately by Chris Cuomo, who declined to comment for the record or make his spouse available.

Greeven Cuomo is one of 221 people who appear in Epstein’s 1997 address book but not his previously published address book, which dates to 2004.