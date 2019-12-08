New Epstein Sex Trafficking Victim Says She Also Had Sex with Prince Andrew

A second Jeffrey Epstein victim who was sex trafficked by the pedophile billionaire claims she had sex with Prince Andrew.

The latest accusation comes after the Duke of York denied sleeping with one of Epstein’s child sex slaves – Virginia Roberts.

The second woman, who has not been named, has communicated via lawyers who are representing Epstein’s other victims.

The allegations could form part of a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate and a “rigorous investigation” is underway, according to insider sources.

A palace spokeswoman said the latest allegations are 'not something we would comment on.'

Johanna Sjoberg has claimed that Prince Andrew groped her breasts with a Spitting Image puppet of himself and said she is willing to testify under oath against the Duke of York.

It was today revealed that Prince Andrew was ‘particularly fond’ of having two women massaging him at once according to former friends, who revealed how models would sit on his lap at high society dinner parties.

An anonymous friend of Andrew, who went to parties with him after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson in 1996, claimed how ‘sexy young models’ would fling their arms around him and call him ‘Andy, Darling’.

The associate claimed the Prince’s ‘sexual appetite’ was on full display at one party held in the late 90s – hosted by a British art dealer and his ‘exotic foreign wife’ – where he would reportedly lie back and allow the models to sit on his lap.

When one stood up another would quickly take her place, the friend told journalist Vassi Chamberlain, for online magazine Airmail.

A stylist named Lucy claimed the Duke particularly enjoyed receiving four-handed massages – where two women rubbed their hands over him at once.

Describing her relationship with the prince, the woman said Andrew was: ‘Respectful. Sexually, a little keen, but perfectly straightforward.

‘There was a bit of chasing around the sofa, but not in an aggressive way,’ she said.