New Emergency Phone Alert Sparks Big Brother’ Surveillance Fears

Britain’s plan to send emergency alerts to mobile phones around the country has sparked mass surveillance and security concerns.

The emergency alert scheme will be tested on mobile phones in the UK on April 23. To begin with, it will focus on weather-related issues.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

A Government test is scheduled to take place in April where mobile phones will receive siren-like alerts warning of a potential emergency and will leave people unable to use their device until they acknowledge the message.

According to the Express readers have shared their fears over the new scheme which some believe could make them vulnerable to surveillance from the UK – and beyond.

User DanLud wrote: “Big Brother is watching you. I do not trust the government any more, they use any tool they can find to control and manipulate us, and creating fear in place of encouragement. These are our phones, at our expense, the government should not be able to control them in any way shape or form.

“You have to remember that the government is our servant, we pay for it, every penny, yet here it is once again trying to be our master and dictate to us. It will not do. I will use my vote as carefully as I can at every opportunity to restore my personal freedom.”

A plan to send alerts to mobile phones around the UK during emergencies has sparked mass surveillance and security concerns.

In April a Government test is scheduled to take place where mobile phones will receive siren-like alerts warning of a potential emergency, leaving people unable to use their device until they acknowledge the message.

Express.co.uk readers have shared their fears over the new scheme which some believe could make them vulnerable to surveillance from the UK – and beyond.

User DanLud wrote: “Big Brother is watching you. I do not trust the government any more, they use any tool they can find to control and manipulate us, and creating fear in place of encouragement. These are our phones, at our expense, the government should not be able to control them in any way shape or form.

“You have to remember that the government is our servant, we pay for it, every penny, yet here it is once again trying to be our master and dictate to us. It will not do. I will use my vote as carefully as I can at every opportunity to restore my personal freedom.”

However, not everyone shared the same fears about the UK’s new mobile phone alert system, with many Express.co.uk readers pointing out that it could save lives in a real emergency.