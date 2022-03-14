New Documents Reveal Thousands Of Adverse Events Related To Pfizer’s Covid Jab

New documents released after doctors, professors and journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have uncovered around 158,000 adverse events related to Pfizer covid jabs.
Released after a federal judge in Texas ordered the FDA to make public the data it relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, the documents list 1,291 vaccine side effects.
According to the Express It is the first time the public are allowed to access the data Pfizer submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license.
When Pfizer applied for FDA approval, they were aware of almost 158,000 adverse events from their vaccine and requested these documents remain sealed for 75 years.
In the following video, Doctor John Campbell examines and explains the findings of those Pfizer documents they tried to lock away for 75 years
The list of adverse side effects in the documents include:
- Acute kidney injury
- Acute flaccid myelitis
- Anti-sperm antibody positive
- Brain stem embolism
- Brain stem thrombosis
- Cardiac arrest
- Cardiac failure
- Cardiac ventricular thrombosis
- Cardiogenic shock
- Central nervous system vasculitis
- Death neonatal
- Deep vein thrombosis
- Encephalitis brain stem
- Encephalitis hemorrhagic
- Frontal lobe epilepsy
- Foaming at mouth
- Epileptic psychosis
- Facial paralysis
- Fetal distress syndrome
- Gastrointestinal amyloidosis
- Generalised tonic-clonic seizure
- Hashimoto’s encephalopathy
- Hepatic vascular thrombosis
- Herpes zoster reactivation
- Immune-mediated hepatitis
- Interstitial lung disease
- Jugular vein embolism
- Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy
- Liver injury
- Low birth weight
- Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
- Myocarditis, neonatal seizure
- Pancreatitis, pneumonia
- Stillbirth
- Tachycardia
- Temporal lobe epilepsy
- Testicular autoimmunity
- Thrombotic cerebral infarction
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Venous thrombosis neonatal
- Vertebral artery thrombosis.
