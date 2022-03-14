New Documents Reveal Thousands Of Adverse Events Related To Pfizer’s Covid Jab

New documents released after doctors, professors and journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have uncovered around 158,000 adverse events related to Pfizer covid jabs.

Released after a federal judge in Texas ordered the FDA to make public the data it relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, the documents list 1,291 vaccine side effects.

According to the Express It is the first time the public are allowed to access the data Pfizer submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license.

When Pfizer applied for FDA approval, they were aware of almost 158,000 adverse events from their vaccine and requested these documents remain sealed for 75 years.

In the following video, Doctor John Campbell examines and explains the findings of those Pfizer documents they tried to lock away for 75 years

The list of adverse side effects in the documents include:

Acute kidney injury

Acute flaccid myelitis

Anti-sperm antibody positive

Brain stem embolism

Brain stem thrombosis

Cardiac arrest

Cardiac failure

Cardiac ventricular thrombosis

Cardiogenic shock

Central nervous system vasculitis

Death neonatal

Deep vein thrombosis

Encephalitis brain stem

Encephalitis hemorrhagic

Frontal lobe epilepsy

Foaming at mouth

Epileptic psychosis

Facial paralysis

Fetal distress syndrome

Gastrointestinal amyloidosis

Generalised tonic-clonic seizure

Hashimoto’s encephalopathy

Hepatic vascular thrombosis

Herpes zoster reactivation

Immune-mediated hepatitis

Interstitial lung disease

Jugular vein embolism

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

Liver injury

Low birth weight

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Myocarditis, neonatal seizure

Pancreatitis, pneumonia

Stillbirth

Tachycardia

Temporal lobe epilepsy

Testicular autoimmunity

Thrombotic cerebral infarction

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Venous thrombosis neonatal

Vertebral artery thrombosis.

