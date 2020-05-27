New Book Claims Bill Clinton Had Affair With Jeffrey Epstein’s Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell

Former US president Bill Clinton had an affair with British-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of being a pimp for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new book entitled ‘A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein’.

The affair took place during trips they took on Epstein’s private jet, the explosive new book claims.

The Mail Online reports: In an excerpt of the book, obtained by the New York Post, sources said Clinton would have sex with Maxwell during overseas trips on Epstein’s Lolita Express plane and he would visit her at her Manhattan townhouse.

The former president has denied having the affair with Maxwell.

Clinton’s spokesman said on Wednesday: ‘It’s a total lie today, it’s a total lie tomorrow, and it’ll be a total lie years from now.’

Clinton and Maxwell, who has been accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein, were once pictured together on the billionaire pedophile’s plane back in the early 2000s.

The former president has always maintained he knew nothing of Epstein’s abuse of young girls.

Sources quoted in the book claim that Clinton was tied to Epstein only because of his alleged affair with Maxwell.

‘(Bill) and Ghislaine were getting it on,’ the source said.

‘That’s why he was around Epstein – to be with her.

‘You couldn’t hang out with her without being with (Epstein).

‘Clinton just used him like everything else,’ the source claimed, adding that Clinton used Epstein as an alibi to carry on the alleged affair.

The book claims Clinton visited Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse on multiple occasions.

They were also side-by-side at various events in New York City together, including ones held by his own Clinton Foundation.

Maxwell was among the guests at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in July 2010 in upstate New York.

The allegations included in the book came just one day after new Netflix documentary claimed Clinton was seen sitting with Epstein on the convicted sex offenders’ Caribbean island where young girls were allegedly taken and assaulted by the pedophile and his high-profile friends.