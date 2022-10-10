New Bill Could Open The Door to Forced Vaccinations In Western Austalia

New legislation has been introduced in Western Australia that could open the door to forced vaccination.

According to reports, Western Australia, one of the most radical states Down Under, has proposed a bill granting Covid-19 officers the authorization to enter peoples homes without a warrant, force them into a quarantine facility and vaccinate them against their will.

Natural Blaze reports: The “Emergency Management Amendment” legislation passed last year. The amendment includes “Powers of officers in relation to persons exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

“While a COVID-19 declaration is in force, for the purpose of limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, an authorised COVID-19 officer may direct any person who has been exposed, or any class of person who may have been exposed, to the SARS-CoV-2 virus to do all or any of the following,” the Western Australia bill reads.

“ (a) to remain in an area specified by the officer for such period as is specified by the officer;”

“(b) to remain quarantined from other persons for such period, and in such reasonable manner, as is specified by the officer;”

“(c) to submit to infection prevention and control procedures within such reasonable period, and in such reasonable manner, as is specified by the officer.”

Earlier this month, Australia dropped its quarantine requirements for people exposed to the virus, effective October 14. Mandatory isolation was one of the last restrictions to be lifted.

But this new bill suggests that if another COVID emergency is declared, Western Australians could be forcefully removed from their own homes and compelled to “submit” to whatever “infection prevention and control procedures” are deemed “reasonable.”

Although forced vaccination isn’t directly stated in the bill, the bill’s vague wording leaves it open to such interpretation.