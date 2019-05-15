New Australian Law could Ban Cats From Going Outside

New animal laws in Western Australia could see cats banned from leaving the house and dogs seized for being too noisy.

Officials are reviewing legislation after complaints about barking dogs and stray cats jumped.

Proposed changes to the Cat Act 2011 could force the animals to be kept indoors permanently or given curfews that limit them from going outdoors between sunrise and sunset.

Metro reports: The Western Australia Rangers Association said they want harsher penalties for owners of dogs who attack and want the dogs to be silent.

The changes they are seeking also include stopping people from putting cats outside at night and some are proposing they are banned from going outside completely.

Anyone flouting the rules could get a $10,000 (£5,000) fine or one-year prison sentence.

President Dene Lawrence said: ‘Greater enforcement powers to authorised officers and further amendments to dog barking offences are also required’.

Cat Haven said it is in favour of cats being kept indoors at all times.

Chief Executive Roz Robinson said: ‘For their health, it’s much better. They live a longer and happier life.’

A consultation period has been started and will end in August.