Never-Trumper Joe Walsh Announces 2020 Primary Challenge: “POTUS Is Nuts!”

Former Rep. Joe Walsh has announce plans to launch a 2020 primary challenge against “bigot” President Trump.

The anti-Trump conservative announced on ABC’s “This Week” that “somebody needs to step up” to challenge Trump.

“The country is sick of this guy’s tantrum. He’s a child,” Walsh said on Sunday.

“We’ve got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up, nobody in the Republican party stepped up, because I’ll tell you what George, everybody believes in the Republican party, everybody believes he’s unfit,” he continued.

He added, “You can’t believe a word he says. Again, I don’t care about your politics. He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry.”

WATCH: