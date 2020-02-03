Never-Trumper Bill Kristol Comes out as Democrat

Outspoken Trump-hating conservative Bill Kristol came out on Saturday as a Democrat.

The former owner of the Weekly Standard magazine became a full-blown Never-Trumper shortly after Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And on Saturday he finally admitted he was now a Democrat.

Bill is a socialist now.

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

President Trump gave a shout-out to Bill Kristol and his conservative Weekly Standard magazine after its collapse in 2018.

The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Trump supporters should not be surprised with this weekend’s announcement. Bill admitted to his inner socialist in November 2017.

The GOP tax bill's bringing out my inner socialist. The sex scandals are bringing out my inner feminist. Donald Trump and Roy Moore are bringing out my inner liberal.

WHAT IS HAPPENING? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 21, 2017

In April 2017 Bill Kristol published a hit piece on Sean Hannity, Mike Cernovich and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft.

But overall, for the last three years, Bill Kristol has become less and less consequential.

