Outspoken Trump-hating conservative Bill Kristol came out on Saturday as a Democrat.
The former owner of the Weekly Standard magazine became a full-blown Never-Trumper shortly after Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: And on Saturday he finally admitted he was now a Democrat.
Bill is a socialist now.
President Trump gave a shout-out to Bill Kristol and his conservative Weekly Standard magazine after its collapse in 2018.
Trump supporters should not be surprised with this weekend’s announcement. Bill admitted to his inner socialist in November 2017.
In April 2017 Bill Kristol published a hit piece on Sean Hannity, Mike Cernovich and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft.
But overall, for the last three years, Bill Kristol has become less and less consequential.
Let’s hope he enjoys his new home with AOC, Bernie, and brother-lover and cheater Ilhan Omar.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Lawmaker Warns Joe Biden Could Be Impeached Over Ukraine Corruption If Elected - February 3, 2020
- Never-Trumper Bill Kristol Comes out as Democrat - February 3, 2020
- Utah Lawmaker Files Legislation to Recall Sitting US Senator - February 2, 2020