“I Have NEVER Met This Person in My Life” – Trump Blasts ‘Rape’ Accuser

President Trump released a statement on Friday denying that he ever met with rape accuser E. Jean Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll claimed to New York Magazine that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Despite the seriousness of the claim, Carroll refused to report it to the police at the time, and has instead opted to write a book about it.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Carroll actually claims in her hit piece that she has a “Most Hideous Men of My Life List” and recalls a list of “the 21 most revolting scoundrels” she has ever met.

“As it turns out, a Hideous Man marks practically every stage of my life. And so, Reader, from this cavalcade of 21 assholes, I am selecting a few choice specimens,” Carroll wrote.

President Trump issued a very strong response.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” the president wrote.

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump asserted. “It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it’s an epidemic.”

Full statement:

A photo of Donald Trump, Ivana Trump and E. Jean Carroll from 1987 NBC party has been circulating social media refuting Trump’s claims that he has never met the accuser.