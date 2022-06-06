Never Forget What Rumsfeld Said The Day Before 9/11

Fact checked
June 6, 2022 Niamh Harris Conspiracies 0
Rumsfeld
LinkedInRedditTelegram

On the morning of September 10th, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld, who was US Secretary of Defense at the time, held a press conference where he casually acknowledged that the Pentagon couldn’t account for 2.3 trillion TRILLION dollars in transactions.

Usually announcement like that would cause total public outrage, but the next day something else happened, the public were distracted and eveyone seemed to forget.

never forget

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)