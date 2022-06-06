Never Forget What Rumsfeld Said The Day Before 9/11

On the morning of September 10th, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld, who was US Secretary of Defense at the time, held a press conference where he casually acknowledged that the Pentagon couldn’t account for 2.3 trillion TRILLION dollars in transactions.
Usually announcement like that would cause total public outrage, but the next day something else happened, the public were distracted and eveyone seemed to forget.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch