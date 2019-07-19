‘Spacious Bedroom’: Never Before Seen Pics From Inside Epstein’s Lolita Express

Interior photos of Jeffrey’s Epstein’s notorious 727 jet, known as the Lolita Express, have been revealed for the first time, and include shots of a circular shaped lounge and spacious private bedroom containing a double bed and a door that includes a lock.

Chief pilot Larry Visoski runs Jeffrey Epstein’s fleet of private jets and helicopters and has been flying the convicted child sex offender around the world for two decades.

And the 59-year-old pilot – nicknamed Capt Big Dawg on his Instagram page – isn’t shy about showing off his billionaire boss’ expensive toys on his personal social media page or boasting about the extensive global travel of the plane he referred to as the “three holer.”

Posing with his employer’s $80 million fleet of aircraft, Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time personal pilot is the man many believe could hold the key to discovering the full extent of the billionaire’s depraved lifestyle.

DailyMail report: Visoski flew Epstein’s larger 727 jet – the infamous Lolita Express – which carried prominent passengers including President Bill Clinton, British royal Prince Andrew as well as Hollywood stars Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

In one shot, taken in July 2014, he shows the Lolita Express taking off for Seattle.

This comes as DailyMailTV can reveal a series of new photos taken of the upgraded interior of the 50-year-old 727 jetliner.

The luxury aircraft built in 1969 was modernized around 2014 and boasts plush furnishing and recessed lighting in these exclusive shots.

In one room that looks like an office, an Apple laptop computer and Apple iPad sit on the desk and the room has a red velvet chairs and a sofa.

Our photos also show a circular shaped lounge filled with cushy beige chairs and a spacious bedroom with an open closet with clothes inside – the walls finished in mahogany or teak.

There’s also a roomy bathroom and the dining area has a galley kitchen off it for preparing food.

One photo shows a food blender, coffee machine and sandwich grill on the side, while another shows a modern oven and microwave.

The 727-31 aircraft, tag number N908JE, was repainted on the outside from it’s early silver and black color. Today it’s all white with thin stripes.

The luxury commercial jet has once again come into prominence following the arrest of Epstein on two charges of child sex trafficking.

Prosecutors have accused the 66-year-old billionaire of abusing girls as young as 14 in a ‘vast network of underage victims’ – and the jet has always been considered a venue for some of the abuse.

The FBI has identified dozens of alleged young abuse victims over the years and one claimed she was abused in ‘international airspace on Epstein’s private planes’.

It’s alleged Epstein used the plane to shuttle underage girls between his residences in New York and Palm Beach.

Victims have since claimed Epstein had a large bed installed on the jet where guests had group sex with young girls, fulfilling their warped fantasies.

In 2015, victim Virginia Roberts filed a lawsuit against the billionaire, claiming that he recruited her as a ‘sex slave’ at the age of 15, sexually abusing her for years on his private jet as well as his various homes in New York, New Mexico, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.

According to FAA records the 727 was registered to JEGE INC, Epstein’s Delaware firm, in 2018 and the registration appears active.

However, a recent report claimed court filings showed that Epstein sold the aircraft weeks before his July 6 arrest.

Regardless, the 727 has been a firm fixture in Epstein’s life for the past two decades.

His personal pilot Visoski posted a photo of the jet taking off in July 2014, with the tag, ‘Going home to Seattle, #landingBFI, #BoeingField.’

One of his Instagram friends asked the experienced pilot how long he’s been flying 727s and he replied: ‘Flying the three wholer (sic) about 14 years now, includes three times around the world, she’s got the room!’

The 727 is often referred to as a ‘Three holer’ because of its three engines clustered around the tail.

Visoski has long been seen as the man who could hold the key to Epstein’s sordid lifestyle.

But for more than two decades he has remained tight-lipped and dodged questions from reporters.

Visoski has not been accused of any role in Epstein’s crimes.

In the past the captain has admitted he knew minors were being flown on his boss’ plane but said he never suspected Epstein of having sex with them.

And throughout the sex scandal which has engulfed Epstein – who was jailed for 12 months in 2008 for soliciting an underage prostitute – Visoski has stayed loyal and on the payroll.

In a deposition taken during a slew of civil cases against his boss Visoski admitted that he regularly flew high-profile figures for the mogul, including former President Bill Clinton, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former Colombian President Andres Pastrana Arango, Clinton, and Hollywood actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.

But he maintains he never witnessed any abuse up in the skies.

Visoski did recall having Clinton on his plane as many as 20 times. But when asked: ‘Do you remember him being on the airplane with younger girls?’ Visoski replied, ‘No.’